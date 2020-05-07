Health order prohibits vacation rentals from operating

By John Finefrock

Staff Writer

The state health department has issued an order that prohibits vacation rentals from operating in Colorado, according to Archuleta County Attorney Todd Weaver.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Archuleta County, Business, COVID-19, News, Top Stories