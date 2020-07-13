Health department reminds local businesses, workplaces and events to self-certify

By Claire Ninde

San Juan Basin Public Health

San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) reminds all businesses, workplaces and events that to demonstrate that they are meeting the state-required public health orders to control the spread of COVID-19, they are encouraged to complete self-certification.

To date, SJBPH has received 1,180 self-certifications, 147 of which are restaurants in Archuleta and La Plata counties. Go to: https://datastudio.google.com/reporting/656d55dc-455a-453e-b4fa-8761b2ae18f9/page/EOaQB?s=ocNkJnThuN8 to see which businesses have self-certified, and to: https://datastudio.google.com/u/0/reporting/27ad4455-5dac-4f86-a615-18832a4bbf2d/page/EOaQB to see which restaurants have self-certified.

Benefits of

self-certification

• Local businesses that have completed the self-certification have found it to be a useful tool that helped identify strengths and weaknesses of their operational plan for COVID prevention.

• Self-certification provides a sense of security for employees by demonstrating an employer’s commitment to providing a safe and healthy workplace.

• Self-certification allows consumers to inform and protect themselves when patronizing a business/industry.

• Self-certification increases the rate of disease control throughout the community mitigating disease exposure and potentially allows continued lessening of restrictions.

• Self-certification provides written documentation of compliance with requirements potentially protecting a business from litigation if an outbreak is connected to a specific business operation.

As more industries reopen and expanding operations continue, SJBPH reminds businesses and workplaces to self-certify and then re-self-certify as operations and guidance changes.

SJBPH does not review, approve, or deny disease control plans in advance of self-certification.

As part of its commitment to keep the communities it serves safe and healthy, SJBPH reminds everyone to continue to adhere to the following public health guidelines to slow the spread of the virus, especially as the region experiences an influx of visitors from other locations and local businesses begin to lift restrictions.

• Avoid close contact with others.

• Keep at least 6 feet from other people.

• Remember that some people without symptoms may be able to spread the virus.

• Wear face coverings when around others.

• Stay home if you are sick.

• Wash hands frequently or use hand sanitizer if unable to wash hands.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily.

• Monitor your health.

• Be alert for symptoms. Watch for fever, cough, shortness of breath or other symptoms of COVID-19.

For more information on coronavirus, see: https://sjbpublichealth.org/coronavirus/.