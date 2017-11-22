Health and wellness event Wednesday

The Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.

The next wellness event will be Wednesday, Nov. 29.

There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.

Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.

The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.

Medical alert system

Medical Alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.

Please call 264-2167 for more information or to sign up.

San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging Long-term Care Ombudsmen: Gratitude

By Kay Kaylor

As the ombudsman for Archuleta County, I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge and BeeHive Homes. Federal and state laws protect these residents. Since this holiday period emphasizes gratitude, I will focus on what I appreciate as an ombudsman.

I am grateful the long-term care ombudsman program exists in every state, an asset for locals who have relatives in other states as well as here. I am thankful stricter laws have protected residents of these homes since the 1980s, and that agencies such as The Consumer Voice are vigilant about the laws and educate the public when they are threatened.

Particularly worth appreciating is Health First Colorado, Colorado’s Medicaid, which enables people to afford living in extended care homes like Pine Ridge. With 2017 prices of these homes throughout the country averaging $7,000-$8,000 per month, the typical person, even those with a pension, cannot afford such care, which Medicare does not cover. About 50 percent of people in extended care homes rely on Medicaid. With the aging of baby boomers increasing the need for long-term care, affordable options will need to be addressed.

Finally, I am grateful for the residents, who have interesting stories to tell about their lives and who patiently endure the loss of their independence.

For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.

Memberships

Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Thanksgiving closure

The Senior Center will be closed Thursday, Nov. 23, and Friday, Nov. 24, for Thanksgiving.

Menu

Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.

The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.

Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thursday, Nov. 23 — Closed for Thanksgiving.

Friday, Nov. 24 — Closed for Thanksgiving,

Monday, Nov. 27 — Chicken Parmesan, whole-wheat penne pasta with marinara sauce, spinach, yellow squash casserole and salad bar.

Tuesday, Nov. 28 — Beef combination burrito with green chili sauce, eggplant medley, green beans with onions and salad bar.

Wednesday, Nov. 29 — Turkey potpie, Brussels sprouts, salad bar and carrot cake.

Thursday, Nov. 30 — Beef meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, cream of broccoli soup and salad bar.

Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.

For your convenience, you can make your reservations in advance or have a standing reservation on days you know you will always attend. Please cancel if you cannot attend on your standing reservation days.

