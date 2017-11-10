Health and wellness event set for Nov. 29

- News
The Senior Center has a pilot program expanding health and wellness services to Archuleta County seniors. The program includes wellness and blood pressure monitoring, or allows individual area seniors to discuss two subjects of their choice.
The next wellness event will be Nov. 29.
There is no charge for Medicare enrollees. Participant IDs will include Medicare card, photo ID and, if necessary, any supplemental insurances. No Medicaid is accepted at this time. Participants are encouraged to bring a list of their current medications.
Clinical assessment will be provided by Tabitha Zappone, FNP-C.
The goal of the outreach clinic is to provide care to those who are not able to travel.
Medical alert system
Medical Alert monitoring systems are available for seniors. We can help you get set up with a system and assist with the monthly service charges or, if you already have a system in place, we can help supplement the monthly service fees.
Please call 264-2167 for more information or to sign up.
San Juan Basin Area Agency on Aging Long-term Care Ombudsmen: Nursing home regulations threatened
By Kay Kaylor
As the ombudsman for Archuleta County, I advocate for residents at Pine Ridge and BeeHive Homes. These residents are protected under federal and state laws.
Recently, The Consumer Voice has reported multiple efforts to undermine, repeal or delay the revised federal nursing home regulations released October 2016. The Consumer Voice is collecting signatures until Nov. 15 for its letter to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services urging that the department retain and implement the requirements.
These updated, stronger nursing home regulations focus more on person-centered care; improved protections against abuse, neglect and exploitation; improved staff training; notice to the ombudsman of proposed transfers/discharges; required infection prevention; and much more.
With increasing needs of residents and continued documentation of poor care in too many facilities, residents should not have to wait any longer for the timely implementation of these regulations. You can read about the regulations and other issues on theconsumervoice.org under “Policy and Advocacy.”
Here is a small portion of the letter: “Finally, the natural disasters that hit nursing homes within the past several months provide compelling evidence of the urgent need for these stronger standards and for not postponing their implementation … The revised requirements of participation and the improvements they bring to the safety, health, welfare and rights of residents are needed more than ever before.”
For further information, you may call me at 403-2164 or send an email to ombudsman2@sjbaaa.org.
Memberships
Senior Discount Club memberships are offered Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Menu
Everyone is welcome to join us for lunch. If you are a senior (60 years and older), for only a $4 suggested donation, you are eligible for a hot meal, drink and a salad prepared by our kitchen staff.
The guest fee for those 59 and under is $10 and children 10 years and under can eat for $5 each. Access to the salad bar is only $6 for those under 60.
Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 9 — Pork green chili stew, roasted beets, glazed carrots and salad bar.
Friday, Nov. 10 — Beef and turkey shepherd’s pie, mashed potatoes, salad bar and brownie.
Monday, Nov. 13 — Lemon-baked salmon, wild rice pilaf, steamed asparagus with lemon, baked sweet potato, salad bar and sugar cookie.
Tuesday, Nov. 14 — Spinach-with-mushroom quiche and ham-and-cheese quiche, home-style potatoes, broccoli with red peppers and salad bar.
Wednesday, Nov. 15 — Honey barbecue chicken, green peas, glazed carrots, salad bar and chocolate chip cookie.
Thursday, Nov. 16 — Beef taco, chipotle black beans, Mexicali corn and salad bar.
Reservations and cancellations are required. You can make a reservation at 264-2167 by 9 a.m. the morning of the day you would like to dine in the Community Cafe at the Senior Center.
