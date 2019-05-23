Healing our culture

Dear Editor:

The moral strength of the culture that made our country great has been under attack for decades. It is time for a “wake-up” call to save it. It most certainly is not helpful that we have a President who bragged openly about his sexual misconduct and still got elected. Healing our culture is the responsibility of each of us and we must make it our #1 priority. We need to avoid those who support “untruths” in a desire for absolute, unquestioned power.

