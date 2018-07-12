Healing comes with sharing your grief experience

By Beverly Arrendell

Special to The PREVIEW

To experience grief can be a difficult time for many people. Professional counselors say that sharing the experience with others in grief is an effective way for a person to heal.

Grief support sessions are being held each Thursday afternoon through Aug. 2 at Community United Methodist Church. The meeting time is 4 to 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to participate in these free sessions which are nondenominational in nature.

Each session is self-contained so a person does not have to attend in sequence. People can come for one, several or all of the remaining sessions.

Interested persons can call the church office at 264-5508 for additional information. The church is located at 434 Lewis Street in downtown Pagosa Springs. The Rev. Leighton Mekeal is pastor.

