Hazard pay approved for PSMC employees

By Randi Pierce

Staff Writer

At its Nov. 17 meeting, the Upper San Juan Health Service District Board of Directors, which oversees Pagosa Springs Medical Center (PSMC) voted unanimously to approve hazard pay for the medical center’s employees.

