Hayden Kiker receives music scholarship

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Juliana was a beautiful, brilliant and talented young woman of 19, who loved music and singing and life. A music scholarship was created to honor her memory and spirit. Our latest scholarship recipient is Hayden Kiker.

Kiker has been in several Curtains Up Pagosa productions, beginning with “Jesus Christ Superstar.” He has participated in “Hollydaze,” “Tarzan” and “Willy Wonka,” and was the fiddler in “Fiddler on the Roof.” He has also performed in “Mary Poppins,” “Hunchback of Notre Dame,” “Footloose” and “Matilda” with Pagosa Springs High School (PSHS), and “Jungle Book” with Thingamajig Theater Company. Kiker lends his vocal talents to Heralds of Christmas each year.

Kiker is a voice and piano student with Venita Burch and a violin student with Heidi Tanner. He also plays percussion in the PSHS concert band and jazz band, as well as the community band, and he performs with the PSHS Piratones and the Americana Project.

Kiker is appreciative of Juliana’s scholarship so that he can continue his studies.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Curtains Up Pagosa, Theater, Top Stories