Hatcher Lake Ice Melt Contest underway

By JoAnn Laird

Special to The PREVIEW

In some circles, climate change seems to be a somewhat predictable science. Predictable except when it comes to ice melting on Lake Hatcher.

Pagosa Springs Rotary’s second annual Hatcher Lake Ice Melt Contest may not be predictable, but it sure can be profitable.

This event is based on precise timing, down to the month, day, minute and second. A drum with a clock has been placed on Lake Hatcher and when the ice melts enough for the barrel to drop into the lake, the clock will stop and three lucky winners will be announced.

The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club, in conjunction with the Pagosa Lakes Property Owners Association (PLPOA), will be awarding $1,000 to the person whose guess is the closest to the time marked on the then-useless clock, $750 for second place and $500 for third place.

To be counted, entries must be turned in to Rotary no later than midnight on March 15, or earlier if the thawing happens and the barrel goes missing in action. Tickets for your guesses are $5 each, $20 for five and $100 for 30. Get your tickets soon; as hard as it is to believe it now, the ice historically melts before March 15.

Forms are available through links at www.pagosaspringsrotary.org and www.plpoa.com, the PLPOA Administration Office, PLPOA Rec Center, The Choke Cherry Tree, Chamber of Commerce, and Ski and Bow Rack.

With the help of the community’s support in this fun-for-profit contest, financial aid will be given to our local high school graduating students. The Pagosa Springs Rotary Club has been giving higher education scholarships for almost 40 years and, last year alone, Rotary granted $37,000.

So, put on your climatology hat and help make a difference in someone’s life. You might be able to even make a difference in your own.

