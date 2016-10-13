Hasan Minhaj set to perform at the Community Concert Hall in Durango

Hasan Minhaj, the talented comedian widely known for his role on the Emmy and Peabody award-winning program “The Daily Show,” will take the stage at the Community Concert Hall at Fort Lewis College with his one-man show, “Homecoming King,” on Oct. 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Minhaj’s critically acclaimed “Homecoming King” returned earlier this year to off-Broadway after a sold-out run in 2015. “Homecoming King,” the story of the “New Brown America,” is based on true events from Minhaj’s first generation East Indian-American experience. Navigating between two worlds, it follows his arrival in the U.S., meeting his sister, interracial love, racism, bullying and his family’s quest to achieve the elusive American Dream.

As noted on NPR, “‘Homecoming King’ is a roller-coaster ride. Onstage, Minhaj is a charming, energetic comedian and an absorbing storyteller.”

Named a 2014 Just For Laughs “New Face,” Minhaj was selected by the Sundance Institute to develop his solo show and feature film at the prestigious New Frontier Storytelling Lab. He is a featured storyteller for “The Moth” and hosted the documentary special “Stand Up Planet,” produced by The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

His viral Web series, “The Truth with Hasan Minhaj,” has been featured in numerous publications, including The Huffington Post, Gawker and The New York Times. He has also been seen on a variety of television programs including Netflix’s “Arrested Development,” HBO’s “Getting On,” and “@Midnight on Comedy Central.”

View Minhaj’s trailer for Homecoming King at vimeo.com/155163680/3d79b3e217.

Tickets for Minhaj ($32/$24) are available online at www.durangoconcerts.com, by calling 247-7657 or by visiting the ticket office inside the Durango Welcome Center at 8th Street and Main Avenue in downtown Durango. All sales are final.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary season in 2016-2017, the Community Concert Hall is a not-for-profit, multi-use performance venue located on the campus of Fort Lewis College.

