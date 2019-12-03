Harris selected for national office

By Pat Wainwright

Special to The SUN

Colorado Federation of Republican Women President Marilyn Harris has been selected by the National Federation of Republican Women’s newly elected president, Ann Salpeter Schockett, to hold the prestigious position of state president coordinator for the national organization.

Harris will work with presidents from all the states to coordinate to increase the effectiveness and relevance of women in government and to promote American values.

Harris was selected for this position because of her enthusiasm, outstanding leadership, exceptional organization skills and her ethics.

When informed of the appointment, Harris responded, “It is such an honor to be selected to represent the great state of Colorado on the national level and to be able to make a difference in the future of our county.”

