Happ earns Daniels scholarship

By Bruce Wilmsen

Special to The SUN

The Daniels Fund has announced that Pagosa Springs High School’s Emma Audrey Happ has earned a place in the Daniels Scholarship Program.

Daniels Scholars are selected because they possess the exceptional character, leadership, commitment to the community, academic performance and promise, well-roundedness and emotional maturity defined for the program by the founder, Bill Daniels, and uphold the values that meant so much to him.

Approximately 2,265 students completed the application for the Daniels Scholarship Program. Of the 212 students selected as 2020 Daniels Scholars, 128 are from Colorado, 24 are from New Mexico, 28 are from Utah and 32 are from Wyoming.

The Daniels Fund, established by cable television pioneer Bill Daniels, is a private charitable foundation dedicated to making life better for the people of Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming through its grants program, scholarship program and ethics initiative. Visit DanielsFund.org to learn more.

