Hand-drumming sessions will continue Tuesday

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, Feb. 19, at noon.

Pagosa is known as a friendly place. Being surrounded by natural beauty seems to give rise to positive feelings of interconnectedness.

It would have been impossible to identify the 10 people from out of town at a recent drumming session, had they not identified themselves: visitors from Texas, New Mexico, Ohio and Colorado. Accepted like members of a family, the visitors fit in seamlessly with Pagosa residents.

Among these out-of-town visitors were two nurses, both of whom have a profound interest in the therapeutic value of music. One guided me to the book, “Holistic Nursing: A Handbook For Practice.” In a chapter titled “Music Therapy: Hearing the Melody of the Soul,” is an inspired quote by an anonymous music therapist: “Moisture from the drops of music nurtures and supplies vital nutrients to our physical and emotional well-being. We become healthy. We flourish as a species. We prosper. We grow. We laugh. We cry. We dance. We sing. We love. We live. We become one.”

Joining with others in rhythm, song and dance is an age-old way of tuning into oneself, to others, to Mother Nature. Being in Pagosa, far removed from the noise of civilization, gives one better access to the music of nature and to the music of our innermost being.

An opportunity for people of all ages to unleash their creativity, the drumming class is a family-friendly activity. No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one. For more information, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.

