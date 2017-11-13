Hand-drumming class will continue Tuesday

- News
By Paul Roberts
Special to The PREVIEW
Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 14, at noon.
Even participants who have no experience playing a musical instrument can immediately get into the groove and have fun. Hand drums will be provided for those who don’t have one.
Cartoon character Charlie Brown declared, “As soon as a child is born, he or she should be issued a dog and a banjo.” While eagerly awaiting his proclamation to be enacted, we can celebrate the fact that we’ve been issued a drum whose rhythm is within our heart. We can dance to the beat of our own drum, our heartbeat. What about the dog? Pet ownership is a widely acknowledged source of social support. Health care professionals are becoming more aware of the vital role social support plays in our lives.
Social support can take myriad forms — for instance, community drumming circles. Studies on psychophysiological effects of group drumming suggest that the activity has potential to enhance physical, emotional and mental health. An article titled “Making music for mental health: how group drumming mediates recovery,” published in the journal Psychology of Well-Being, is a study of a group drumming program in the UK.
The study reached the following conclusions:
The specific features of drumming, including drumming as a form of nonverbal communication, as a connection with life through rhythm and as a grounding experience that both generates and liberates energy.
The specific features of the group, including the group as a space of connection in and through the rhythmic features of the drumming, are facilitating feelings of belonging, acceptance, safety and care, and new social interactions.
The specific features of the learning, including learning as an inclusive activity in which the concept of mistakes is dissolved and in which there is musical freedom, supported by an embodied learning process expedited by the musical facilitator.
The hand-drumming class accommodates both regular and drop-in participants of all ages. For more information, email banjocrazy@centurytel.net or call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.
