Hand-drumming class slated for Tuesday

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, Feb. 25, at noon. The purpose is to provide an opportunity for people of all ages to unleash their creativity.

No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one.

“Both my lifelong nursing career and my own personal life experiences help me see so many applications for well-being and healing via drumming,” said Dayle Huffman, who has worked in the fields of home care assistance and occupational health.

In recent years, Huffman has been devoting herself to hosting drumming circles in Ohio through an organization she created to disseminate the benefits of hand-drumming. Residents of Ohio who benefit from Huffman’s drumming programs are indeed fortunate to have her living there.

In Pagosa, we have enjoyed having her and her husband, Tom, at our hand-drumming classes when they vacation here. This year, she traveled from Ohio to Colorado with an authentic African djembe, a frame drum and other instruments.

“Drumming is for everyone with a heartbeat,” she said. “I can’t stay away from my drums. I learn a new technique that surprises me and I am hooked even more. The learning is never-ending. What fun I am having learning so much about myself in such a positive way!”

For more information about the hand-drumming class, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music, Top Stories