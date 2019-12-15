Hand-drumming class set for Dec. 17

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, Dec. 17, at noon.

The purpose of the class is to provide an opportunity for people of all ages to unleash their creativity. No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one.

“For as long as I can remember, I have enjoyed the beat of drums,” said Rachel Griego. “When I was a child, I was enthralled when my parents took me to a parade and marching bands with enthusiastic drummers passed by us. As I grew older and my appreciation for music increased, I continued to love hearing drummers engrossed in their skill. Starting in junior high and going all the way through college I was a member of an orchestra. Following in my dad’s footsteps, I played the violin. In orchestra, sitting in the violin section, my ears were always focused on the percussion players. I loved the constant beat.”

She continued: “Years passed before I bought my first Native American drum and started experimenting with different techniques — mostly playing when my husband wasn’t home so I wouldn’t drive him crazy. I was thrilled to attend a couple drumming circles that were being held in towns we visited when traveling.

“About six years ago, we were in Sedona, Arizona, with our daughter who was attending Reiki Master level training. There was a full moon one night and members of her class, along with some community members, trekked to the bottom of a huge rock cliff. My daughter and I excitedly climbed the half-mile trail to the circle of participants. Upon arrival, I was without a drum, but very soon a young man graciously gave me a beautiful drum to use. We and the group drummed for several hours under the glow of the moon. It was an unforgettable experience. Very moving. Very spiritual.

“When I found out Paul Roberts holds a drumming session at the PLPOA clubhouse I was excited to attend. We travel to Pagosa Springs at least six times a year and I have been honored to attend Paul’s group several times. For me, the hour and a half spent drumming with Paul and other folks attending is so much fun. It fills me with energy, motivating me to keep drumming, even if it is just by myself.

“Drumming has integrated itself into my life. It makes me feel relaxed, yet energized; calm but upbeat; meditative but also outgoing. I love it.”

For more information about the hand-drumming class, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.

Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music, Top Stories