Hand-drumming class picks up steam, next class Tuesday

By Paul Roberts
Special to The PREVIEW
Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at noon.
The class offers a welcoming environment that encourages fun, creativity, playfulness and connecting with others. Hand drums are provided for those who don’t have one. Even participants who have no experience playing a musical instrument can immediately get into the groove.
Body percussion is a delightful adjunct to hand drumming. Body percussion is the art of using the human body to sound rhythmic patterns by combining patting, snapping, clapping and stomping to create percussive sounds. A great way to internalize rhythms, body percussion is also a resource for cognitive stimulation for improving concentration, memory and physical coordination; and for releasing stress, team building and boosting the immune system.
The hand drumming class is going like a dream, with participants joyfully engaged in a full-brain workout, exploring playing techniques, indigenous songs, body percussion, improvisation and composition.
Class participants share their enthusiasm:
“After reading an article in The SUN about a month ago, I envisioned that I would go to a class so I could think, ‘Hey, I went to a drumming class in Pagosa.’ Three weeks later I’m still going and learning. My son is a musician. I am not. This has been a good experience for me to follow his passion for music and rhythm and camaraderie. Paul is not only a great and patient instructor, he also has some pretty fantastic stories about his experiences in the music world.” — Margaret McClintock.
“I love music but I never thought about playing drums. My friend invited me to this wonderful class. Everybody was very nice, especially Mr. Paul Roberts, who gave me a drum and explained how it works. After that, I was wild on the drum. Hearing the sound of all the drums felt like I was talking and laughing with the whole group. I like the way Mr. Roberts teaches. At first, we follow him and then we improvise. I’m learning and having fun, and I like that. I can feel in my body all the happiness coming into a sound from the drum. Sometimes, I even stop because I get scared I might break the drum. This is an amazing feeling and experience.” — Marycruz Chavez.
“Drumming helps you find the rhythm of your soul.” — Kelly.
“The drumming class with Paul is a little intense because the hands and brain have to focus and work together. Stay in the moment! Then you let go! Great experience with a meditative effect.” — Brenda.
“Drumming helps reframe your perspective in a positive way. It benefits you by re-aligning your body, mind, and spirit.” — Jenene.
“Paul is a great teacher, effective and kind. From the first time I saw him perform, when I was a child in elementary school in California, he has brought magic into my life through music. His ability to teach and make music accessible is a true gift. It is as important to me, today, as it was for me when I was in third grade. I am blessed to be able to have this opportunity to share the same experience with my child.” — Christa Laos.
For more information about the hand-drumming class, email banjocrazy@centurytel.net or call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.
