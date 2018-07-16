Hand-drumming class encourages fun, creativity, playfulness and connecting with others

- News
By Paul Roberts
Special to The PREVIEW
Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, July 17, at noon.
The class offers a welcoming environment that encourages fun, creativity, playfulness and connecting with others. Drums are provided for those who do not have one. Designed as an opportunity for people of all ages to unleash their creativity, the drumming class is a family-friendly activity open to all ages. No previous experience is necessary.
Self-expression and experimentation is a way to stretch the imagination and harvest greater brainpower.
A group setting in which everyone is communicating simultaneously by creating a rhythmic pulse is an entryway to a level of perception unique to group music-making. It’s a situation in which the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and, in which individuals experience themselves as greater than they might have imagined.
Group music-making creates an environment in which participants are aware of their own communication and everyone else’s, all occurring at the same time. It’s a marvelously challenging way of acquiring knowledge and understanding through thought, experience, and the senses.
For more information about the Pagosa hand-drumming class, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.
