Hand-drumming class continuing Tuesday

- News
- Obituaries
- Opinion
- Sports
- Outdoors
- Arts & Entertainment
- Lifestyle
- Photo and Video
By Paul Roberts
Special to The PREVIEW
Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, March 6, at noon.
The class offers a welcoming environment that encourages fun, creativity, playfulness and connecting with others.
Music is a form of expression that can be shared by young and old alike, no matter what their level of skill or ability. In the Pagosa drumming class, we’re immersed in a crescendoing group process, connecting with our musical bliss. You’re welcome to come check it out.
For more information about the Pagosa hand-drumming class, email banjocrazy@centurytel.net or call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.
Follow these topics: Arts & Entertainment, Music, Top Stories, Updates