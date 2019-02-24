Hand-drum sessions offer a chance to harmonize

By Paul Roberts

Special to The PREVIEW

Join musician and music therapist Paul Roberts for a free hand-drumming class at the Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse on Tuesday, Feb. 26, at noon.

Dramatic seasonal changes, awe-inspiring wilderness, mineral-rich hot springs, Pagosa is a constant source of beauty, imagination and healing — a hallowed ground beckoning us to harmonize with ourselves, with each other and with Mother Nature.

Scottish philosopher Thomas Carlyle wrote, “If you look deep enough you will see music; the heart of nature being everywhere music.”

Joining the rhythms of our drums with the sound colors of our voices, we become one with the rhapsodies of nature, tuning into a sense of exaltation, interconnectedness, belonging and inner strength.

An opportunity for people of all ages to unleash their creativity, the drumming class is a family-friendly activity. No previous experience is necessary. Drums are provided for those who do not have one.

For more information, call 731-3117. The Pagosa Lakes Clubhouse is located at 230 Port Ave.

