Halloween events and pumpkin decorating contest

We hope you’re thinking creatively about your pumpkin decorating skills, because it’s time for our annual pumpkin decorating contest. Pumpkins can be carved, painted or decorated. We will have a limited number of pumpkins to give out next week — one per family, please.

Completed pumpkins must be turned in to your library before 4:15 p.m. next Thursday, Oct. 31. The party runs from 3 to 5:15 p.m. Join us for snacks while you wait for the announcement of the winners at 5:15 p.m. in five categories: preschool, ages 5-7, ages 8-11, ages 12-17 and adult. Only one entry per person, please.

Then, on Friday, Nov. 1, we’ll host the Day of the Dead Halloween Lock-in from 5 to 7 p.m. for ages 12-17. Registration and a signed parental permission slip are required. Join us for food, games, movies and crafts — costumes are encouraged, but not necessary. All participants must be in the building before 5 p.m. when the library closes.

Lifelong Learning lecture

Nov. 7 features the San Juan Search and Rescue — who they are and what they do to save lives. On Nov. 21, neuroscientist Jean Strahlendorf will discuss dementia and new clinical research that strives to reveal ways to potentially stave of its onset and progression.

Pick up a brochure at your library with more information on each of these interesting and illuminating talks. We hope to see you there.

All-ages movie

Join us, Friday, Oct. 25, from 2:30 to 4:15 p.m. for a PG movie suitable for all ages. Our contract does not allow us to identify the film titles in the media, but you can find them listed on the activities calendars.

Teen book club

Friday, Oct. 25, from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the free teen book club, seventh- through 12th-graders will be talking about books read recently, picking out books for the next few months and enjoying snacks.

Literary Ladies

This free book-lovers’ group meets on the fourth Friday of every month from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 25, they will discuss “The Orphan’s Tale” by Pam Jenoff. For more information, contact Marilyn Stroud at Bakestroud@aol.com.

ESL classes expand to evening sessions in

November

Free English as a Second Language (ESL) classes have been so appreciated at your library that we will — by popular demand — switch one of the weekly sessions to the evening starting in November to make it easier for more people to participate. We will drop Wednesday and add Tuesday evening.

The new schedule will be Tuesdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Fridays from noon to 2 p.m.

The classes are led by two highly experienced teachers — Joyce Holdread for the intermediate/advanced group and Ellynn Ragone for beginners. No registration is required.

ESL ocurrirán con sesiones de la noche en noviembre

Las clases gratuitas de ESL han sido tan apreciadas en su biblioteca que nosostros — por demanda popular — cambiaremos una de las sesiones de la semana para llevarse a cabo por la noche para facilitar más participación de los estudiantes. Empezando en noviembre, el horario nuevo será los martes de 5 a 7 p.m. y los viernes de 12 a 2 p.m. Las clases son dirigidas por dos instructoras con mucha experiencia. Joyce Holdread enseña el grupo intermedio o avancado y Ellynn Ragone enseña los principiantes. No es necesario registrarse.

ESL this month

Until the above November schedule changes, ESL for the rest of this month is Oct. 25 and Oct. 30 from noon to 2 p.m.

Accelerated GED course

Pagosa Adult Learning Services (PALS) is offering a free accelerated GED preparation course at your library using one-on-one tutoring with traditional and online materials for students at least 17 by the time of their first test.

Enrollment has already begun, and will continue today, Oct. 24, from 2 to 7 p.m. and Oct. 25 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The course begins Monday, Nov. 4, and runs until Dec. 12, but you don’t have to wait to get started. As soon as you have finished registration, you will get access to all materials and classes and can begin your studies immediately.

Scholarships are available for the testing fees. For more information, please contact Mark, the PALS instructor, at the library.

LEGO Club

Kids ages 6-12 are invited to bring your imaginations — LEGOs are provided — on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 11 a.m. to noon for the free LEGO Club.

Tween gaming

Free gaming for those in the fourth through eighth grades is Monday, Oct. 28, from 4 to 5 p.m. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen gaming

Free teen gaming happens on Tuesdays from 4 to 5:30 p.m. for teens in the sixth through 12th grades. Enjoy Xbox 360 Kinect, Wii and snacks.

Teen role-playing

The free role-playing game for seventh- through 12th-graders takes place next Wednesday, Oct. 30, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Use your imagination to go on adventures and battle monsters. You can join this group any time.

Adult education

Our free PALS (Pagosa Adult Learning Services) takes place today, Thursday, Oct. 24, from 2 to 7 p.m. and Friday, Oct. 25, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Come to your library to get help from Mark with high school equivalency, GED, college prep, financial aid, tutoring and more.

Free tech sessions

Drop in with your technology questions on Tuesdays from 10 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 2 to 4 p.m.

Family storytimes

Every Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. and Saturday from 3 to 4 p.m., join us for great stories, fun songs, toddler-friendly crafts and plenty of reasons to get up and move. Both storytimes are open to babies, toddlers and youngsters of all ages to make it easier for parents to attend with their children depending on their busy schedules rather than the age of their little ones.

These free sessions are an excellent way for kids to have fun while building the skills they need to become independent readers.

Activities calendars

To be sure you don’t miss any of the free activities available to you and your families at your library, we encourage you to pick up a copy of the events calendar each month. There are three versions — kids, tweens/teens and adults. We look forward to seeing you at your library. Se habla espanol.

Essays and short stories

“Fat, Pretty and Soon to be Old” by Kimberly Dark is a collection of essays talking about painful things like being fat and gay. “Lady Liberty” by Joan Marans Dim contains stories about the statue’s creators told in the context of U.S. immigration policies. “A Short Philosophy of Birds” by Philippe J. Dubois and Eloise Rousseau offers 22 lessons for living, inspired by the secret lives of birds. “Grand Union” is the first short story collection by Zadie Smith.

Nonfiction

“Scarred” by actress Sarah Edmondson is the true story of the author’s escape from a cult. “Democracy in Danger” by Jake Braun describes how hackers and activists exposed fatal flaws in our election system. “Year of the Monkey” by National Book Award-sinner Patti Smith is a memoir with a poetic blend of fact and fiction. “The Mosquito” by Timothy C. Winegard shows how the mosquito has been the single most powerful force in determining the fate of humanity. “Neither Wolf Nor Dog” by Kent Nerburn is the story of two men, one white and one Indian, traveling together.

“Permanent Record” by Edward Snowden is the memoir of the man who exposed the U.S. government’s collection of citizen phone calls, text messages and emails. “Inside Out” by Demi Moore is the memoir of this famous actress’s life, including her dealing with addiction, body image issues and childhood trauma. “Trump, the FBI and the Rule of Law” by James B. Stewart looks at what happened within the FBI in the leadup to the 2016 election. “United States of Trump” by Bill O’Reilly is a look at how the president’s view of America was formed. “Bobby at Home” by Bobby Flay shares 165 recipes for family and friends. “Stealing the Show: A History of Arts and Crime in Six Thefts” by John Barelli, retired chief security officer at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, details his experiences and lessons learned from major art heists.

CDs

“Kochland” by Christopher Leonard is an exploration of Koch Industries and corporate power in America. “The New Girl” by Daniel Silva is a Gabriel Allon thriller. “A Better Man” by Louise Penny is a Chief Inspector Gamache mystery set in Quebec. “Elevator Pitch” by Linwood Barclay is a thriller featuring multiple elevator accidents. “The Testaments” by Margaret Atwood is the sequel to “The Handmaid’s Tale.” “The Institute” by Stephen King is a story about kids confronting evil. “What Rose Forgot” by Nevada Barr tells of a woman escaping an Alzheimer’s unit after being improperly committed.

DVDs

“Kim Swims” follows a female swimmer in a sole swim in frigid waters to the Golden Gate Bridge. “True Detective” is season one. “The Professor and the Madman” is a true story starring Mel Gibson and Sean Penn.

Novels

“Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo features a student at Yale given a full scholarship with a catch. “The Giver of Stars” by Jojo Moyes is based on a true story about women delivering books on horseback throughout Kentucky. “The Topeka School” by Ben Lerner follows a cool kid and a loser at Topeka High School. “Cilka’s Journey” by Heather Morris is the story of a beautiful teenaged girl first at Auschwitz and later Siberia. “Warrior of the Altaii” by Robert Jordan is a fantasy. “What Happens in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand is the sequel to Winter in Paradise.” “Child’s Play” by Danielle Steel follows a family whose three adult children share secrets and unwanted surprises. “The Nickel Boys” by Colson Whitehead is the sequel to “The Underground Railroad.”

Thanks to our donors

For books and materials this week, we thank our anonymous donors.

Website

For more information on library books, services and programs — and to reserve books, e-books, CDs and DVDs from the comfort of your home — please visit our website at pagosalibrary.org.

