Halloween Carnival donations, volunteers needed

Halloween may be a month away, but time is flying by. The Community Center is now looking for donations for this year’s Halloween Carnival.

The Halloween Carnival will be held in Town Park on Oct. 22 from noon to 2 p.m., weather permitting. This event is free to the public and has over 700 kids attend each year.

Any and all donations can be dropped off at the center at 451 Hot Springs Blvd., or call us at 264-4152 so we can come pick them up.

The Community Center is also seeking volunteers to help at this year’s Halloween Carnival. Volunteers will help kids complete activities and pass out candy or prizes.

If you are interested in helping with this wonderful, free community event, please contact the Community Center for more information.

Festival of Trees applications available Oct. 3

Now is the time to start thinking about entering a tree into the Festival of Trees. Applications will be available starting on Oct. 3 at the Community Center.

This one-of-a-kind event is unique to Pagosa’s local nonprofits. It offers all local nonprofits a chance to either enter a tree into the event or to have a tree sponsored by a person/business. All trees entered into the festival go up for auction and 100 percent of the proceeds each tree earns during the auction go right back into the nonprofit the tree is representing.

There are only 20 entries available in this year’s Festival of Trees. The deadline for applications is Oct. 31. Entries will be on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information on this wonderful event, please contact the Community Center at 264-4152.

Programs

The Ross Aragon Community Center offers many free programs throughout the week. Check out our website, http://townofpagosasprings.com, for a current calendar with all of our free programs or like us on Facebook: Ross Aragon Community Center Parks and Recreation Department.

Fitness room

Stop by and try the fitness room located in the Community Center. Memberships can be daily for $2, monthly for $10 or yearly for $80.

The fitness room offers many options, like the elliptical, medicine balls, free weights, treadmill, exercise bikes, cardio equipment and much more.

For more information, please call the Community Center at 264-4152.

More information

The Community Center hours are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The center is located at 451 Hot Springs Blvd. The phone number is 264-4152 and email is lgutierrez@pagosasprings.co.gov. Don’t forget to look at our website, http://townofpagosasprings.com, for upcoming events at the center or “like” our Facebook Page: Ross Aragon Community Center Parks and Recreation Department, for updates on current events, activities and recreational programs.

