Habitat for Humanity of Archuleta County celebrating silver anniversary

By Paul Lehmann

Special to The PREVIEW

The need for affordable housing in Archuleta County is great. Habitat’s goal is to help hardworking families realize their dream of home ownership. In 2019, we are breaking ground on May 1 with our 27th home in 25 years.

Qualified homeowners who meet the Habitat for Humanity and the USDA loan criteria are selected by the board from our local Habitat. The housing application packets can be obtained at our office located at 701 San Juan St., Suite 201, Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Hometown Food Market shopping center.

Habitat is looking for two families who qualify for the 2020 builds. Applications are due no later than June 1.

Habitat also provides a repair program for low-income homeowners in need of interior and/or exterior home repairs. These repairs allow them to stay in their home. We have accomplished over 25 significant repairs within our community.

If someone is in need of repairs, repair application packets are available at the office or you can call for more information.

Volunteers are needed and open to all skill levels including businesses within the community to provide specific trades and also donation of materials dedicated to the home build.

Volunteers are also needed for other committees such as fundraising, office staffing, coordinating volunteers and family selection. Whether your are an individual or would like to get a group involved in volunteering, call Habitat for Humanity at 264-6960 to inquire.

Financial support by the community keeps our program running. Habitat will be holding a fundraiser this summer, so look for more information coming soon.

Habitat’s Mini Store will hold occasional sales to raise money to support the affiliate. We accept donations of working appliances, building products and furniture. Please contact the office to schedule your donation drop off.

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build confidence, strong ties between compassionate volunteers and new homeowners, a richer community through shared hope and common effort amongst caring people of all faiths, and simple, decent, affordable homes for families in need.

See you on the job site.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories