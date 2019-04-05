Gymnastics, soccer, tee-ball registrations underway; gym closed Saturday

By Darren Lewis

SUN Columnist

The Parks and Recreation Department is accepting registrations for gymnastics ages 3 and up through April 15.

This six-week gymnastic session will be held April 16-May 23. Classes will be held on Tuesday and Thursday evenings at the middle school.

The cost is $50 for the session one day a week. All registrations may be turned in at the Ross Aragon Community Center.

Adult soccer

Registrations for adult soccer teams are being accepted through April 12. League will be played during the month of May.

The team registration fee is $150 and an early-bird registration through April 8 is $100. Adult soccer games will be held during the month of May every Tuesday and Thursday evening.

You may register your team for play at the Community Center.

Tee-ball registration

The Recreation Department is accepting tee-ball registrations for ages 5 and 6. Registration will end Friday, April 12. Cost is $35 and includes hat and jersey.

Tee-ball season will be held during May every Monday and Wednesday evening.

To register for programs online or learn more about Xpress Bill Pay, visit the Parks and Recreation Department page at www.townofpagosasprings.com. You may also register at the Community Center.

Please feel free to contact the recreation office with any questions, 264-4151, ext. 232.

Community Center closed on Saturday

The Community Center will be closed Saturday, April 6, for open gym. Please call the Community Center with any questions, 264-4152 ext. 521.

