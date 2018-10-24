Gus Palma named scholarship recipient

- News
By Dale Johnson
Special to The PREVIEW
Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) is happy and excited to announce the next Juliana Ellsmore scholarship recipient, Gus Palma, who has been studying voice with both Sally Neel and Venita Burch in order to continue his dream of a career in the performing arts.
Palma got the acting bug in 2013 when a young actress friend of his, Hayley Hudson, encouraged him to audition for a high school musical, “Little Mermaid.” He has not stopped since, performing in every high school and CUP show since then.
Palma studied at the Santa Fe University of Art and Design in Santa Fe, N.M., and is currently a student at Fort Lewis College in Durango. He was cast in lead roles at both schools as a freshman and sophomore. Most recently, Palma has just returned from a trip to New York City, where he sang at the Birdland Club and also performed at Lincoln Center at the Cabaret Festival.
Palma is honored to have been chosen as one of Juliana’s scholars.
