Guide for businesses and employers on coronavirus concerns

By Mary Jo Coulehan

Special to The SUN

Coronavirus is on everyone’s mind these days. We feel relatively safe here in our community, but a change could happen in the blink of an eye. Is your business prepared should a health issue of any kind befall you? San Juan Basin Public Health (SJBPH) has issued some guidelines for businesses to review in preparation for any outbreak, at this time the coronavirus concern. Visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/specific-groups/guidance-business-response.html for a very informative guide to businesses on preparedness and strategies.

The flu, strep or general health issues should be concerns for businesses, especially food service and public contact positions. Your business should already have health guidelines in your employee handbook or in your general rules. Review these, make sure they are current and communicate to your employees the importance of health and safety standards. For more information, you can contact SJBPH via www.sjbpublichealth.org.

