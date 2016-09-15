e edition login button

Growing dome

Dear Editor:

Looking back over the past few weeks, it’s been realized that installing the Geothermal Greenhouse Partnership Education Growing Dome was the easy part; within a week the professionals had it up.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Email, RSS Follow
This story was posted on September 15, 2016.