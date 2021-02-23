Group provides ‘Sunshine Boxes’ to area schools

By Tanice Ramsperger

National Society Daughters of the

American Revolution

The Sarah Platt Decker Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, kicked off its new program last week: Community Classrooms.

The program is designed to work with the teachers to provide additional support to the children in classrooms and schools in the community. It is also designed to provide lesson plans rich in historical facts, enabling teachers to relay the story of the development of the United States.

Taking most of the day last Thursday, members delivered what they called “Sunshine Boxes.” These were pencil boxes stuffed with pencils, erasers, pencil sharpeners, glue sticks and individual packets of Kleenex. Brand-new boxes of crayons (24 colors) were also prepared and delivered, along with copies of the Pledge of Allegiance. The initial effort was made to the first-graders of Park Elementary in Durango, followed by Ignacio Primary School, Bayfield Elementary, Pagosa Peak Open School and Pagosa Springs Elementary School.

The Sarah Platt Decker Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution is a nonpolitical service organization meeting August through May. Membership is open to all women over the age of 18 who can prove lineal, bloodline descent from an ancestor who aided in achieving American independence.

For more information, please contact: SPDRegent@gmail.com. If you have any questions, please direct them to Community Classroom Chairman Jeannine Dobbins at 749-0956, Tanice Ramsperger at 731-4824 or Linda Hobbs at (713) 304-2028.