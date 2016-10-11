‘Grounded’ takes flight Oct. 14 at Center for the Arts

- News
By Dale Scrivenger
Special to The PREVIEW
Actress Laura Moore is imposing and athletic. She played professional volleyball in Europe and was a river guide in New Zealand prior to co-founding Thingamajig Theatre Company with her husband (and production director, Tim Moore), and she brings that kind of explosive intensity to “Grounded,” a solo show in which Moore prowls the stage for 90 minutes straight, pacing in circles, piloting an F-16 and reaper drone in a chair, writhing on the floor. She runs the gamut, by herself. It’s quite a display.
Moore plays a gutsy Air Force pilot who enjoyed her role a few years flying a fighter during the conflicts in the Middle East.
“I’m in the blue for a reason. I’ve got missiles to launch. I’ve got sidewinders, I’ve got mavericks. I rain them down on the minarets and the concrete below. The structures that break up the sand, I break them back down. I return them to deserts, to particles, to sand.”
Later, she gets married and has a child. She is less than thrilled when she returns to duty and she is asked to take a desk job, operating a drone.
She combats her commanding officer (CO), noting that no one comes back from the “chair force” and argues that she’s a real pilot. A fighter pilot. And you don’t spend a million dollars so she can fly a remote control plane. The U.S. Air Force needs fighter pilots. They always need fighter pilots. Her CO notes that her F-16 is now used as target practice for the reaper drones and in five years, the Air Force will employ almost 100 percent drone pilots.
She reluctantly agrees. At first, she hates staring at a small screen.
The hell of war is littered with language — she swears like a sailor. But her attitude gradually changes; she’s told to track and ultimately kill a high-value target in the Middle East. She finds she enjoys being an eye in the sky, a bird of prey.
But, increasingly, she becomes disoriented, transitioning between domestic life with a toddler and a husband, and her long shifts flying the drone, blowing things up. She feels increasingly withdrawn. The concept of “commuting to war” and “kissing your kid goodnight” is being sold by the Air Force, but the consequences of no decompression time is evident.
The play doesn’t take sides, though it raises ethical questions about fighting a war by pushing buttons on another continent. Mostly, you come away impressed by Moore’s intense performance as this troubled woman, struggling to be a wife and mother, and a drone operator killing targets, all in the same day.
Thingamajig Theatre Company presents “Grounded” by George Brandt, directed by Tim Moore. Rated R. Performances run Oct. 14-30, weekdays at 7 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. For tickets and show information, visit pagosacenter.org or call 731-SHOW (7469).
