Groundbreaking ceremony April 28 for town maintenance facility



By Andrea Phillips

Special to The SUN

On Tuesday, April 28, at 9 a.m., a small groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 703 South 5th St. to commemorate the start of construction for the Town of Pagosa Springs new Consolidated Town Maintenance Facility.

Construction will kick off next week and the project is expected to conclude in the first quarter of 2021.

“This facility project has been one of Council’s top goals for the past several years. It will be one of the largest construction projects that the Town has undertaken to date and we are looking forward to its completion,” said Mayor Don Volger.

The project team, which was selected through a competitive bid process, is Alcon Construction Inc. (Construction Manager/General Contractor), Reynolds Ash + Associates and Davis Engineering Service, Inc. (Design/Engineering), and town elected officials and staff. There are multiple subcontractors contributing to the project, including several local firms.

The project includes demolition of the current structures, extensive drainage improvements, and construction of an administrative building and storage/shop buildings totaling 29,019 square feet.

A partnership with Archuleta School District includes multiple off-site improvements to provide better pedestrian activity, shared parking, and improvements to South 6th Street.

Total cost for the project is $5.2 million, which includes a guaranteed maximum price for construction and site work of $4.8 million. The project is funded by a $1 million grant through the Colorado Department of Local Affairs, $3 million in town-issued Certificates of Participation with a 15-year financing period, and town capital funds.

“This project team worked hard to reduce project costs. With tight budgets ahead, we pulled out $452,000 in various areas to save money. This project is actually two planned phases condensed into one. We are getting an excellent value for the scope of project that we are seeking,” said Town Manager Andrea Phillips.

The public is encouraged to attend this event; however facial coverings must be worn and social distancing will be implemented to reduce the group gathering on the project site to 10 or fewer people in accordance with public health orders.

Follow these topics: News, Top Stories, Town of Pagosa Springs