Grief support sessions will begin June 14

By Beverly Arrendell
Special to The PREVIEW
To experience grief can be a difficult time for many people. Professional counselors say that sharing the experience with others in grief is an effective way for a person to heal.
Grief support sessions are schedule to begin Thursday, June 14, at the Community United Methodist Church. The meeting time is 4 to 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to participate in these free sessions, which are nondenominational in nature.
Meetings are scheduled for each Thursday afternoon through Aug. 2. Each session is self-contained, so a person does not have to attend in sequence. People can come for one, several or all of the sessions.
The church is located at 434 Lewis St. Interested persons can call the church office at 264-5508 for additional information. The Rev. Leighton Mekeal is pastor of the church.
