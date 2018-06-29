Grief Support sessions continue today

By Beverly Arrendell

Special to The PREVIEW

People who are experiencing grief often find help when sharing difficult times with others who are going through similar emotional, mental and physical trauma.

The Grief Support sessions being held at the Community United Methodist Church are directed to minister to those who have lost a dear family member (spouse, child, parent, close relative) or a special friend to death.

These nondenominational meetings are planned for personal sharing of difficult times. All sessions are held in complete confidence; each participant signs a pledge of confidentiality. Grief is intensely personal; each person’s experiences are private and are not subject to open evaluation.

Meetings are held every Thursday from 4 to 5:30 p.m. All meetings are free and are open to the public. There is no strict continuity, so a person may attend one, several or all of the remaining sessions. The sessions began on June 14 and will be held through Aug. 2.

The Community United Methodist Church is located at 434 Lewis St. Interested persons may call the church office at 264-5508. The Rev. Leighton Mekeal is pastor.

Follow these topics: Lifestyle