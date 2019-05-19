Grief support sessions continue Thursday

By Beverly Arrendell

Special to The PREVIEW

To experience grief can be a difficult time for many people. Professional counselors say that sharing the experience with others in grief is an effective way for a person to heal.

Grief support sessions are being held every Thursday through June 27 at Community United Methodist Church. The meeting time is 4 to 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to participate in these free sessions, which are nondenominational in nature. All meetings are held in the church library.

Each weekly session is self-contained, so a person does not have to attend in sequence. People can come for one, several or all of the sessions.

The church is located at 434 Lewis St. Interested persons can call the church office at 264-5508 for additional information. The Rev. Leighton Mekeal is pastor of the church.

