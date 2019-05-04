Grief support meetings to begin May 9

By Beverly Arrendell

Special to The PREVIEW

Grief support meetings are scheduled at the Community United Methodist Church beginning next Thursday, May 9, from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The meetings will be held in the church library on Thursday afternoons through June 27. The meetings are free and are open to the public.

The purpose of the sessions is to help people who have experienced the loss of any family member (spouse, parent, child, close relative) or a special friend. Eight weekly meetings are scheduled. A person may attend one or all of the meetings. The topics will vary, so there is no progression of subjects.

Interested persons can call the church office at 264-5508 for further information. The church is located at 434 Lewis St. downtown. The Rev. Leighton Mekeal is pastor.

