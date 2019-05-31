Grief support meetings continue

By Beverly Arrendell

Special to The PREVIEW

To experience grief can be a difficult time for many people. Professional counselors say that sharing the experience with others in grief is an effective way for a person to heal.

Grief support sessions are being held every Thursday afternoon through June 27 at the Community United Methodist Church. The meeting time is 4 to 5:30 p.m. The public is invited to participate in these free sessions, which are nondenominational in nature.

Each session is self-contained, so a person does not have to attend in sequence. People can come for one, several or all of the remaining meetings.

The church is located at 434 Lewis St. Interested persons can call the church office at 264-5508 for additional information. The Rev. Leighton Mekeal is pastor of the church.

