Grief Support meetings continue today

By Beverly Arrendell

Special to The PREVIEW

Grief Support meetings are being held today and every Thursday afternoon through Aug. 2 at Community United Methodist Church.

The time is 4 to 5:30 p.m. Held in the church library, these meetings are free and are open to the public.

The purpose of the meetings is to help people who have experienced the loss of any family member (spouse, parent, child, close relative) or of a special friend. A person may attend one or all of the remaining sessions. Topics vary, so there is no progression of subject.

Interested persons can call the church office at 264-5508 for further information. The church is located at 434 Lewis St. The Rev. Leighton Mekeal is pastor.

