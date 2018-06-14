Grief support meetings begin today

By Beverly Arrendell

Special to The PREVIEW

Grief support meetings begin today at the Community United Methodist Church from 4 to 5:30 p.m.

The nondenominational meetings are held in the church library. They are free and are open to the public.

Eight meetings are scheduled for every Thursday afternoon through Aug. 2.

The purpose of the meetings is to help people who have experienced the loss of any family member (spouse, parent, child, close relative) or a special friend.

A person may attend one or all of the meetings. Topics vary, so there is no progression of subjects.

Interested persons can call the church office at 264-5508 for further information. The church is located at 434 Lewis St. downtown. The Rev. Leighton Mekeal is pastor.

