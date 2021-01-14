‘Great reporting’

Dear Editor:

Great reporting job by Pagosa Sun on proper procedure for registering to receive Vaccine. It really worked. A special hats off to Rhonda Webb and her crew of the PSMC Covid-19 Vaccine Team for setting up and operating a near perfect vaccine inoculation operation at the PS Community Center.

