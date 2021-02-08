Great Decisions Durango to hold first discussion on Zoom Feb. 9

Great Decisions

On Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 11:45 a.m., our first discussion using Zoom will be “China’s Role in Africa.” Moderator Dr. Mike Todt will present background material and a film by the Foreign Policy Association, and lead participants in a discussion of the issues.

The public is invited to attend this Zoom discussion. Details and registration information may be found at LWVLaPlata.org. Click on the Great Decisions menu item to find the Zoom link.

More information about Great Decisions and the Foreign Policy Association can be found at: http://www.fpa.org or at the League of Women Voters of La Plata County website, http://www.lwvlaplata.org.

For more information, contact Lyle Hancock, lylehancock54@gmail.com.