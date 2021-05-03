Great Decisions Durango to hold eighth and final discussion for 2021 on Zoom May 4

On Tuesday, May 4, at 11:45 a.m., Great Decisions Durango’s eighth and final discussion for 2021 using Zoom will be “The Korean Peninsula.”

Moderator Holly Vaughn will present background materials and a film by the Foreign Policy Association, and lead participants in a discussion of the issues.

The public is invited to attend this free Zoom discussion. Details and registration information may be found at LWVLaPlata.org. Click on the Great Decisions menu item to find the Zoom link.

More information about Great Decisions and the Foreign Policy Association can be found at http://www.fpa.org or at the League of Women Voters of La Plata County website, http://www.lwvlaplata.org.