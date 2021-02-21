Great Decisions Durango to hold discussion on Zoom Feb. 23

By Lyle Hancock

Great Decisions International Affairs

On Tuesday, Feb. 23, at 11:45 a.m., Great Decisions’ second discussion using Zoom will be “Roles of International Organizations in a Global Pandemic.”

Moderator Dr. Benjamin Waddell will present background material and a film by the Foreign Policy Association, and lead participants in a discussion of the issues.

The public is invited to attend this Zoom discussion. Details and registration information may be found at LWVLaPlata.org. Click on the Great Decisions menu item to find the Zoom link.

More information about Great Decisions and the Foreign Policy Association can be found at http://www.fpa.org or at the League of Women Voters of La Plata County website, http://www.lwvlaplata.org.