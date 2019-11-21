Gray Wolves appeal to snow god

Photos courtesy Simon Fuger

It appears that the Gray Wolves Ski Club has been successful in its appeal to the fictional Finnish Snow God Heikki Lunta to provide an abundance of snow. With the lack of snow prior to this week, the group gathered recently to perform various dances to honor Heikki Lunta, who was first recognized in 1970s in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan. With Mother Nature holding back on significant snowfall prior to this week, the Gray Wolves felt that this tribute might help.

