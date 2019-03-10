Gray Wolf Ski Club

Members of the Gray Wolf Ski Club celebrate Mardi Gras on March 5 at Wolf Creek Ski Area on a picture-perfect day with fresh powder snow on the slopes and lunch at the lodge. The club originated in 1984 to promote skiing and fellowship for people 50 years of age and older. There currently are more than 800 members from throughout the United States, most in the Pagosa Springs area.

