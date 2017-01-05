Grants available for expanding child care capacity

Happy New Year. This is the time when many of us reflect on what we have been through this past year and what is in store for us. We look at how we run our lives, what good things do we want to focus on and what can we change.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.

Follow these topics: Business, Chamber News, News