Grand Champions
Photos courtesy Jeff Laydon
Kayson Shahan, Grand Champion Steer purchased by Bank of Colorado
Archuleta County 4-H Junior Livestock Auction grand champion winners pose with their animals. The virtual auction was held Aug. 1. If you would like to make a financial contribution to any 4-H participant, please call the Archuleta County Extension Office by Friday at 264-5931.
Sierra Smith, Grand Champion Swine
purchased by Nerissa Whittington
Rebekah Candelaria, Grand Champion Lamb
purchased by San Juan Veterinary Hospital, Inc.
Michelle Ray, Grand Champion Goat
purchased by Riff Raff Brewing Co.
Donovan Galabota,
Grand Champion Market Turkey
purchased by The Springs Resort & Spa
Lexie Valdez, Grand Champion
Market Chicken Pen purchased by
Archuleta County Ironworks, Inc.
This story was posted on August 13, 2020.