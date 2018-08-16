Graham

Andi and Cole Graham exchanged their vows for friends and family on July 28. The theme of Viking-fairy was displayed in the entire wardrobe of the wedding party, all designed and created by the bride. The ceremony included traditional Scottish knot handfasting on the grip of the vintage sword. The celebration included dinner, libations, dancing and a “dragon egg” cake. The bride and groom will continue to reside in Pagosa Springs with their children, Adelaide and James.

Follow these topics: Celebrations, Lifestyle, Relationships