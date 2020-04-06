Gracelyn Kiker named performing arts apprentice

By Dale Johnson

Special to The PREVIEW

Curtains Up Pagosa (CUP) and the Pagosa Springs High School Performing Arts Department partner together in sponsoring a student apprentice program that supports an eighth-grade actor participating in the annual high school musical and CUP summer show.

The student chosen must have participated in a number of performances and musicals, show a high level of interest in the performing arts, and have exhibited both leadership skills and a strong sense of maturity and responsibility.

This year’s eighth-grade performing arts apprentice is Gracelyn Kiker, who has been hard at work in rehearsals for the high school’s spring show, “Matilda the Musical.”

Kiker’s first show was CUP’s “Snow White,” where she was a forest animal. Other productions with CUP include: “Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” “Hollydaze,” “Elf,” “The Nutcracker,” “Tarzan” and “Willy Wonka.” She was also cast as Young Cossette in “Les Misérables,” and in “The Jungle Book” and “Willy Wonka” with Thingamajig Theatre Company; high school musicals were “Mary Poppins” and “Matilda.”

Kiker has taken voice lessons and piano lessons with Venita Burch for many years and has played saxophone with the Pagosa Springs Middle School band. She enjoys playing ukelele, guitar and bass; and additionally takes dance lessons. Kiker has been the recipient of several vocal and dance scholarships through CUP.

Although performances for “Matilda” were recently postponed, Kiker has been very strong and a standout vocalist in her rehearsals as Hortensia, one of Matilda’s classmates and friends.

