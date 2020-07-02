Governor sends letter to CDC, requests assistance for flu season and emphasizes importance of getting vaccinated

Gov. Jared Polis’ office

Gov. Jared Polis recently sent a letter to the director of the Center for Disease Control and Prevention requesting assistance in ensuring Colorado is prepared to respond during flu season and can prevent the combined impact of flu and COVID-19 from overwhelming the health care system.

The full version of this story is available in the print edition and e-edition of the Pagosa Springs SUN. Subscribe today by calling (970)264-2100 or click here.