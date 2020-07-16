Governor mandates masks in all indoor spaces

- News
This story has been updated following clarification from the governor requiring everyone in Colorado age 10 and up to wear a face covering:
In a press conference this afternoon, Gov. Jared Polis announced an executive order effective at midnight tonight requiring everyone in Colorado age 10 and up to wear a face covering in any public indoor place.
Polis indicated there would be exceptions for those who medically cannot wear a mask, and he urged those who cannot or who are vulnerable to stay home when possible.
“It’s really easy: Wear a mask,” Polis said.
Polis also announced a two-week pause on granting variances to counties.
“We have to get control of this,” he said of the pause on variances.
During the press conference, Polis noted a “significant uptick” in the state’s cases and the need to do what is necessary to protect the state and its economy.
“There’s a lot of news that isn’t fun today,” he said.
Dr. Rachel Herlihy, the state’s top epidemiologist, presented information concerning an accelerated rate of growth in cases in Colorado, as well as an increased rate of hospitalizations.
She noted the current trajectory would exceed hospital beds in the fall.
“We’re really on the knife’s edge,” Polis said, adding, “We need to take this very seriously.”
Polis also reported that the state will be sending medical-grade masks to school districts to help support teachers with one mask per teacher per week.
Read the full Executive Order. Learn more by reading the FAQ document
https://covid19.colorado.gov/mask-guidance. View the Governor’s presentation.