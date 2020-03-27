Gov. Polis provides update on state response to COVID-19

Gov. Jared Polis provided an update on Colorado’s response to COVID-19 and discussed the predictive modeling that is guiding the public health decisions the state is making as well as the updated public health order that corresponds with the stay-at-home executive order.

“I continue urging my fellow Coloradans to stay home whenever possible. This global pandemic is not a competition about what you think you can get away with. The data we put forth today shows that staying home is crucial to saving lives. These are not statistics on a page, these are your neighbors, your friends, and even your family members,” said Gov. Jared Polis. “Our community and our economy will come out of this stronger than before but that means everyone must do their part.”

The Governor thanked Dr. Jon Samet, Dean of the Colorado School of Public Health and his team who have been working hard to put together the modeling data in partnership with the University of Colorado School of Medicine and the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.

The Governor provided a slide by slide presentation for members of the media and the general public today. View the slides the Governor presented today here.

Gov. Polis and the Department of Health and Environment also updated the public health order corresponding with the stay-at-home executive order. The changes include:

Critical businesses must comply with a stay at home and social distancing requirements and should minimize staff to those who are critical to the functioning of the business.

Necessary travel now includes transporting children between separate households pursuant to a parenting plan or other agreement governing parental responsibilities and non-residents returning to their place of residence.

Essential government services now include airports, activities related to the conduct of elections, and local governments

Minimum basic operations now include filling online product orders and to process customer orders remotely.

Read the updated public health order here.

Today, the Governor also signed executive orders today allowing Coloradans to get their marriage licenses without going in person and allowing the state to access additional funds from the Disaster Emergency Fund. Click to view D 2020 018 and D 2020-014.

During the press conference, Gov. Polis continued to urge Coloradans to stay home and practice social distancing. He also urged employers to follow social distancing requirements and implement telework options or staggered work schedules to protect the health of their employees.

Watch today’s press conference here.

